Watseka, IL

Jump on Watseka’s rainy forecast today

Watseka Updates
 17 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Watseka Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watseka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBt1Xf800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

