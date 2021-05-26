Leading Off (5/26/21)

City Council Will Mull New Economic Development Plan. The prospect of a new economic development plan for the city was one of the reasons City Manager T.C. Broadnax was hired back in 2016. Five years later, and the city council will finally get a chance to look at a plan. The proposed policy, which is expected to pass unanimously, includes the creation of an Economic Development Corporation that will lead city efforts to market and redevelop targeted areas of the city. That has the DMN editorial board jazzed.