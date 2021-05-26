Cancel
Elizabeth Banks to direct and star in adaptation of ‘Red Queen’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Banks is attached to executive produce, direct and appear in a major supporting role for an adaptation of the Victoria Aveyard novel ‘Red Queen.’. The one-hour drama is set in an alternate near-future America where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers. Mare, a fiery young woman born to poverty without powers, is doing the best she can to survive and protect her family when she discovers the unthinkable: She somehow has powers too. This shocking discovery turns our world upside down and catapults our unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed while searching for the truth behind the greatest mystery of all…how she became so powerful in the first place.

www.heyuguys.com
