4-Day Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.