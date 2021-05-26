Daily Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
