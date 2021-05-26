Cancel
Williamstown, KY

Weather Forecast For Williamstown

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 17 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBt1E8Z00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

