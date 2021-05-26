Weather Forecast For Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



