Daily Weather Forecast For Chadron
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.