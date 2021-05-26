Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
