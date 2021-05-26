Weather Forecast For Muleshoe
MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
