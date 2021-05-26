Warsaw Weather Forecast
WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
