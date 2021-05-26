4-Day Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.