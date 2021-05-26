Cancel
Amazon Studios to buy James Bond studio MGM for £6bn

By Independent TV
The Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has officially announced a deal to buy MGM, the venerable studio responsible for the James Bond film franchise, for $8.45bn (roughly £6bn). As part of the merger, Amazon Studios will acquire the studio’s catalogue of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV series. It’s the second largest acquisition in...

