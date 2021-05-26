Cancel
Buffalo, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 17 days ago

BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBt074w00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Buffalo, WY Posted by
Buffalo Voice

Take advantage of Friday sun in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Buffalo, WY Posted by
Buffalo Voice

Get weather-ready — Buffalo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Friday, May 14: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...