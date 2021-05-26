4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.