Madisonville, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Madisonville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Madisonville Today
 17 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Madisonville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madisonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBt06CD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

