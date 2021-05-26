Cancel
Lake City, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
 17 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBszusX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

