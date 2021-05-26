4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
