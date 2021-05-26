Cancel
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga's Dickson picked as Capstone Woman at the University of Alabama

By From staff reports
Anniston Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA — Ibby Dickson of Sylacauga was recently selected for the 2021-2022 class of The University of Alabama Capstone Men and Women. Capstone Men and Women are students selected to serve as official ambassadors of The University of Alabama. Originally named the Crimson Girls in 1962, the organization accepted its first male members in 1976 and changed its name to the Crimson Girls and Capstone Men. In 1991, the name of the group was changed to Capstone Men and Women.

www.annistonstar.com
