Sun forecast for Lincolnton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Breathtaking 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath, 2 kitchen waterfront house on a huge point at the end of Blackfoot Rd in the desirable Soap Creek neighborhood! Tremendous views from 3 sides of the house. Only one neighbor forever. Main level features an eat in kitchen and living room with views of the lake, a master bedroom, master bath with his/her walk in closets, double vanities, and garden tub, a half bath for guests, and laundry room. Upstairs has a landing, 2 bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bath with 2 separate vanities. The lower level has its own kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms with a shared bath, and laundry room with plenty of storage. Both the main level and lower level have huge covered porches. Deep water, double decker dock with 2 slips, 2 boat lifts, and 2 jet ski lifts. 60 kw generator. Lots of upgrades. (See attached document for specifics). $30,000 spent on new decking alone. If you're looking for a lake home with one of a kind views, this home is for you! FULLY FURNISHED! WELL MAINTAINED IN MONTEGO POINTE. This fabulous retreat is located in the lake community of Montego Point in Lincoln County Ga. 16x68 home has a split bedroom plan with an open living, kitchen, and dining area that makes entertaining easy. Walking distance to boat ramp! Shady oak canopy. Located in a lake community! Metal roof. Large outbuilding with power. Covered boat storage. Pretty lots! Title in hand. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Enough room for 10 foot dining table. Laundry room and extra pantry storage room. Mother in law suite is down a few stairs with full bath and open entry french doors to outside. 3 additional bedrooms with 2 full baths on main floor. Loft area and master suite upstairs with full bath. Go out and sit by the pool with outdoor kitchen and outdoor bathroom and listen to your animals talk to you. Various barns. Raised garden beds with cedarwood. Privacy shrubs planted along front and side of property, and fruit trees too. Lots of upgraded shelves for storage in home. Bunk beds stay for guest sleeping. Fenced pastures all have livestock fencing on split rail. Updated kitchen and bathrooms features! 2 NEW HVAC UNITS. Under home workshop/garage area. Covered carport. New dishwasher and stove added fall of 2020. Kitchen upgrades include oversized farmhouse sink and quartz countertops. Some nice upgrades have been made to the home, but there is still room for you to make it your own! Currently, the gas log fireplace is not in operation. One water heater updated 4/3/21.