New River is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!
(NEW RIVER, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in New River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New River:
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.