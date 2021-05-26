Cancel
New River, AZ

New River is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

New River Daily
New River Daily
 17 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in New River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBszNBu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New River, AZ
With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

