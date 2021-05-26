Cancel
Dominic Cummings had his chance in government – on his own evidence, it could hardly have gone any worse

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

“I think we are absolutely f**ked.”

These were the words, according to Dominic Cummings , that the second most senior civil servant in the country, Helen McNamara, announced to the prime minister in a meeting in early March last year.

She went on, apparently: “I think this country is heading for a disaster. I think we are going to kill a lot of people.”

Dominic Cummings is not, generally speaking, overly generous in his appraisal of the Whitehall establishment, the machinery of the British state. But he did, in his very long hours of very jaw-dropping evidence to a House of Commons select committee, at least give McNamara’s soothsaying abilities the credit they deserved.

By this point, she had been told that the pandemic action plan that had been in place for years kind of didn’t really exist. It also came after other very senior officials had come to view it as beneficial for the nation if the actual prime minister just didn’t attend crucial meetings on coronavirus, as he had a tendency to render them ineffective, by making suggestions such as him being injected with Covid on live television, by Chris Whitty, to reassure the public it was nothing to worry about. (Shortly after this point, you may recall , he nearly died.)

It also came after the only person more senior than McNamara, the cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill, had told Boris Johnson he should go on live television and encourage people to infect one another with Covid – “It’s like the old chicken pox parties.” Sedwill had it explained to him, by Cummings, that it wasn’t quite like chicken pox, because chicken pox wasn’t spreading exponentially throughout the world and killing thousands of people.

The environment in which these discussions were happening also involved, as something of a sideshow, President Trump dialling in to ask for assistance in bombing the Middle East, and the prime minister’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, diverting significant government resources to deal with a story in The Times that she was planning on returning her rescue dog , which the No 10 press office had to work on rebutting.

Or, as Cummings put it: “Part of the building was arguing about whether we were going to bomb Iraq, part of the building was arguing about whether we were going to quarantine or not, and the prime minister’s girlfriend was going crackers about something completely trivial.”

These little vignettes set the scenes that shaped our little lives, or in 150,000 or so cases , ended them. They paint a picture of a government not so much blindsided by Covid as blind blanket bombed. Of being hopelessly out of its depth at the beginning and then choosing, of its own free will, to freedive to the bottom of the ocean.

There was no plan for financial incentives, no plan for isolation. There was no plan, even, “to bury the hundreds of thousands of bodies”.

Events, be they a once in a hundred year pandemic or the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, have a habit of confirming people’s pre-existing beliefs. Dominic Cummings has been saying for several decades that Whitehall is dysfunctional. He was so obsessed with reforming it that Brexit, with all its many misfortunes, was a price worth paying just to have a go at sorting some of it out.

In some ways, it is fortunate, at least for those whose job it will be to dramatise all this in the near future, that Cummings just happened to be in the hot seat at its very hottest moment, seeing all of his suspicions come true.

It was, in his own words, “quite tragic”. Tragic, he explained, that he had seen all this coming, had blogged about it in March 2019, had preached extensively about the need to challenge the Whitehall consensus, but when it came to it, when he was actually there, and expected to do the job he had been brought in to do, and was so trusted by the prime minister to do, he failed to do it.

He admitted this, of course. He over-admitted it. “I am not a smart person,” he said. He even explained that it was a “broken system” that gave the people a choice between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and “crackers” that someone like him, which is to say Dominic Cummings, not Boris Johnson, was there, at a time like this, making important decisions, when so many better people were available.

Which better people did he have in mind? Maybe Tim Gowers, the Fields Medal-winning mathematician who Cummings admitted he liked to phone every so often, to get his appraisal on Sage advice.

Perhaps there’ll be a time in the future to wonder how it is that Dominic Cummings, and not Tim Gowers, should have ascended to this powerful position. Time to wonder, perhaps, whether Tim Gowers, for example, would have decided that, actually, no, it isn’t worth telling all these outrageous lies about money for the NHS, and Turkey joining the EU, just to get what you want. That the price paid is too high, the corrosion to the system too severe.

There was, possibly, one admission that Cummings didn’t mean to make. It was the point, in early March, when he was aggressively telling the prime minister and others that the plan wasn’t going to work. That you had to lock down now. The thinking, then, was that locking down now would just push the misery into winter, when it would be more severe. “What if I was wrong?” he said. What if he succeeded in convincing the prime minister to lock down, and by the winter things were indeed worse, and that his persuasion had done immense harm.

It was an admission that, maybe, this stuff is harder than it looks. That writing angry blogs about how dysfunctional everything is, is easy. That maybe these complex, slow, organisations are doing a better job than even he still seems able to accept. He had his chance, after all, and, on his own evidence, things could hardly have been worse.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
U.K.inews.co.uk

What next for Dominic Cummings following his bombshell attack on Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock?

For 24 hours Dominic Cummings was the highest-profile person in the country. Now that he has settled his scores with Downing Street, how will he fill his time?. A life of leisure: By any normal standards Dominic Cummings is not exactly hard-up. He lives in a large house in north London, his family owns property and businesses in County Durham and his father-in-law is a castle-dwelling baronet. But taking it quiet hardly seems an option for a man of such prodigious intellectual energy.
Public HealthTelegraph

Dominic Cummings accused of 'sabotaging' mass testing that could have averted care homes crisis

Dominic Cummings has been accused of "sabotaging" the ramp-up of Covid testing last year as allies of Matt Hancock hit back at claims he lied about protecting care homes. One source suggested testing could have reached 150,000 per day by the end of April last year - rather than the 100,000 that was achieved - if Mr Cummings had not ordered staff to ignore Mr Hancock’s orders.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

No, Dominic Cummings CAN'T blame it all on Boris Johnson. No, Covid ISN'T our nation's worse catastrophe. And no, Britain DIDN'T come bottom of the class: Historian NIALL FERGUSON puts our woes in perspective

We Britons have a tradition of taking disaster in our stride — and even laughing in its face. In the trenches of World War I, our soldiers sang a parody of a pre-war Salvation Army anthem:. 'The Bells Of Hell Go Ting-a- ling-a-ling,. For you but not for me.'. That...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
PoliticsThe Guardian

If Dominic Cummings’ assault on Johnson fails, he will have only himself to blame

He did not quite shoot people on Fifth Avenue, but he came pretty close. According to his former closest adviser, Boris Johnson and his government are responsible for the fact that “Tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die.” And yet, so far, there are few signs that the prime minister will pay a price for the allegations of criminal, murderous negligence that Dominic Cummings sought to pin on him. On the contrary, his approval ratings are in rude good health, with the opposition limping far behind. Just as Donald Trump bragged that he could stand in the centre of Manhattan gunning people down and still not lose any votes, so Johnson can apparently survive the charge that he has the blood of innocents on his hands, levelled at him by the man who was once his most senior lieutenant.
PoliticsFinancial Times

Dominic Cummings versus the world

What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV.
Public Healthnaked capitalism

Dominic Cummings: How the UK Ignored Evidence That the Virus is Airborne

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford. Originally published at The Conversation. “I think we are absolutely fucked. I think this country is heading for disaster. I think we’re going to kill thousands of people.” According to Dominic Cummings, those were the words spoken by the then deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara on March 13 2020 when she realised that the UK had no plan for dealing with the unfolding COVID crisis.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government has ‘operated better’ in six months since Dominic Cummings’ departure, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has claimed the government has handled the Covid crisis “better” since Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last November.The health secretary rejected a series of allegations made by the former No 10 adviser during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.He resisted the opportunity to get into a slanging match with the former adviser.But he gave a clear signal to MPs that they should not take Cummings’ evidence as gospel, telling them: “I’m not responsible for anybody else’s testimony, but I am really pleased to have the chance to come here to be able to tell...