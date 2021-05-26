4340 Kenmare Ln, Richmond City, VA 23234

JUST LISTED IN ADAMS PARK!! Built in 2020, this 3 bedroom, two story home features everything you love about NEW without the wait! The sellers spared no expense with UPGRADES in this home as you'll be greeted LVP flooring throughout the first floor, wainscoting along the wall in foyer entry, and freshly stained rails and balusters to match the custom painted black interior doors. The kitchen is LOADED with upgrades such as QUARTZ countertops, double oven, wall mounted appliances, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (which all convey), built-in hood vent, and a HUGE eat-in island. The primary bedroom boasts another gorgeous wall treatment, walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower. Upstairs also features an open loft space and 2nd floor laundry/utility room. The garage floors have been coated with epoxy for easy maintenance and can easily fit two cars! Showings start this Friday - book your appointment today!