Clinton, AR

Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
 17 days ago

CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aBsz82G00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton, AR
With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

