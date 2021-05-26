What Is Apple Card Family, and How Do You Use It?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Regardless of wars between those who think that Apple is the most, or that Android is superior to its Cupertino competitor, it is evidence that thousands of users around the world make the tough decision to change sides at some point in their lives . Either because they end up seeing the light (on the other side) or for work, personal or whatever reasons. The fact is that at that end, the best we can do is trust the tools that are in digital stores to help us out and, surely, that Apple is the least lazy to use: This is because It is designed to perform such useful tasks as knowing which apps you have installed on your Android mobile and downloading them all from theApple App Store on the new iPhone. Can you imagine having to do this process manually? With iOS 15 it will be much better If it was already useful to move the applications from one place to another with Go to iOS, more so will all the changes that Apple is preparing for the launch of iOS 15, when that application suffers a small but intense update with certain characteristics that it lacked. One of them is to further improve the transfer of information by accessing areas such as photos and videos, etc. To begin with, one of those improvements will come from the iPhone that, when we take them out of the box and choose to transfer information from a mobile with Android, it will show a QR code that we can scan to download the app in the terminal with the OS of Google. Thus, we can start the process from minute one of removing our brand new terminal from the box. Next, it will not only transfer those apps that we have installed but also the content of the photo gallery, files, documents, selected folders and even certain accessibility settings that are present in both iOS and Android. An even broader catalog of possibilities that will make this move a simpler and, above all, automatic process, which will avoid us having to be looking for a way to transfer everything we store from one place to another. Of course, what you still will not be able to do is change the WhatsApp chats, which seems to be being developed from Facebook itself. We will see.