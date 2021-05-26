Cancel
What Is Apple Card Family, and How Do You Use It?

By John Bogna
howtogeek.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Card Family is geared toward couples and families. You can now co-own an Apple Card with another adult, and you can give children or others access to it for spending. You can see and monitor everyone’s transactions in one place. It was released along with iOS 14.6 in May 2021.

