The Burlington Board of Selectmen discussed a proposed Flag-raising policy for the Town Common but did not come to any final conclusions during last week’s meeting. A draft of the policy was presented by Selectman Nick Priest. It states that third-party organizations or individuals could apply to have the town raise a particular flag on a town flagpole that would be erected in a yet-to-be-determined location on or near the common. In the policy it is made clear that the Board of Selectmen has final say over whether a particular flag could be flown and that they could approve or deny an application “for any reason or no reason at all.”