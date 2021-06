It always starts to feel like the college football season is getting closer when items like win totals are being released. First off, it makes you realize your team, despite your biggest hopes and dreams, isn’t going to go undefeated. It makes you analyze the Big 12 schedule a bit further to look for trap games. Plus, it allows you to see what the Las Vegas oddsmakers think about the rest of the conference, while you try to leave your bias at the door.