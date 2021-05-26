Cancel
Jefferson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 17 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aBsyc8400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

