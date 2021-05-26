4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.