4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.