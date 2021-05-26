Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

Weather Forecast For Spencer

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 17 days ago

SPENCER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aBsyZQl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas Of Drizzle

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
16
Followers
67
Post
960
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spencer, WVPosted by
Spencer News Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SPENCER, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Spencer Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.