Kayenta, AZ

A cloudy Wednesday in Kayenta today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kayenta News Watch
 17 days ago

(KAYENTA, AZ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Kayenta Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kayenta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBsyVtr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

