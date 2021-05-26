Daily Weather Forecast For Worland
WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.