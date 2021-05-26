Cancel
Stigler, OK

Stigler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 17 days ago

STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBsyT8P00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

