Stigler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
