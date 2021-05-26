Cancel
Ulysses, KS

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Ulysses

Ulysses Voice
 17 days ago

(ULYSSES, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ulysses. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ulysses:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBsySFg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

