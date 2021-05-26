3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Ulysses

(ULYSSES, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ulysses. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ulysses:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 61 °F 14 to 21 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.