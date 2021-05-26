3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Zuni

(ZUNI, NM.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Zuni Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zuni:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 42 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 85 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



