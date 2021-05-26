Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zuni, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Zuni

Posted by 
Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 17 days ago

(ZUNI, NM.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Zuni Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zuni:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBsyRMx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 42 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 37 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Zuni News Watch

Zuni News Watch

Zuni, NM
12
Followers
54
Post
901
Views
ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zuni, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#The Sun#Weather Data#Light Work#Newsbreak#Zuni Wednesday#Clouds#Overcast Days#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Things#Nws Data#Rake Leaves#Nm#Exercise Outdoors#Lawn#Grey#Yard Work#Inspiration#Cyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Rainy forecast for Lilliwaup? Jump on it!

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Monterey, VAPosted by
Monterey News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(MONTEREY, VA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Monterey Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.