3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Yerington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come view this updated home that sits on a large corner lot. This home includes a large master bedroom suite, a very cozy family room with a fireplace, and a work shop. You will have access to parking from two streets, large enough for an RV. Located a block from Mountain View Park and near the Yerington Schools, this is a prime location. This home wont last long in this demanding market. Listing Agent: Rogelio Garcia Email Address: Ro@GarciaRG.com Broker: Keller Williams Group One Inc. A true slice of Heaven in Yerington! Welcome home to this fantastic 5 bedroom / 3-bathroom modular home that was built in 2005 and boasts 3,349 square feet of pristine living space. Come up the long private driveway as you fall in love with the surround valley and mountain views. Plenty of parking for your RV and all of your toys, a spacious 2 car garage and a perfectly manicured front yard invite you onto the property. A charming covered deck out front is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to stargaze from late at night. When you make your way inside you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and plush carpets. Venture further into the home where you will find the great room that hosts the spacious formal dining room, family room and kitchen. The open floor plan makes this the perfect place to entertain a crowd or host an intimate holiday meal with loved ones. The kitchen enjoys 2 islands that double as breakfast bars, matching white appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space and a fabulous pantry. Head to master suite and prepare to be impressed! This 5-acre parcel is sure to be the oasis of your dreams, come see it for yourself today! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunroom on a corner lot with a beautiful white picket fence that wraps around the front. To one side you have spacious parking and the other is a concrete driveway large enough for an RV. The house features a large open kitchen/dining room combo with island, wood stove and office space. To the back of the kitchen you'll find a large pantry area with additional laundry hook-ups and a mudroom that are not included in the square footage. Listing Agent: Michael Roberson Email Address: mike@therobersons.com Broker: Roberson Realty 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunroom on a corner lot with a beautiful white picket fence that wraps around the front. To one side you have spacious parking and the other is a concrete driveway large enough for an RV. These homes are vacant and easy to see call and go!! The lockbox on 200 has the key Listing Agent: Dennis McDuffee Email Address: dennis@interoalpinesierra.com Broker: Intero RE Alpine Sierra LLC Seller is a Nevada licensed Broker Salesman. Taxes are on the lot only and are subject to change when the certificate of occupancy