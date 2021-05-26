Cancel
Yerington, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday's sunny forecast in Yerington

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 17 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yerington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yerington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBsyQUE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Scattered thunderstorms through the day with frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail likely. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph near thunderstorms. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms are developing very quickly this morning and anyone on the lake should be prepared for the potential for thunderstorms today which could bring gusty and erratic outflow winds from any direction.