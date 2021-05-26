Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, PA

A rainy Wednesday in Everett — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 17 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Everett Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBsyN5H00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
23
Followers
69
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Thunderstorms#Night Time#Sunbreak#Everett Wednesday#Light Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Chance Showers#Planning#Inspiration#Things#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Forums#Nws Data#Grey#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Everett, PAPosted by
Everett Updates

Forecast: The next 4 days in Everett

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Everett: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;