A rainy Wednesday in Everett — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(EVERETT, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Everett Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.