Weather Forecast For Dillon
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.