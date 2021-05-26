Cancel
Dillon, MT

Weather Forecast For Dillon

Dillon News Alert
 17 days ago

DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBsyMCY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.