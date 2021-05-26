Bailey Weather Forecast
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
