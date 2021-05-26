Bailey Weather Forecast

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



