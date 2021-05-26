Rainy forecast for Cherokee? Jump on it!

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: New 12 Home Development in Maggie Valley on Jonathan Creek called "Maggie Valley Estates on Jonathan Creek". This Development will have lighted paved road with curbs, all underground utilities, city water & sewer including trash pickup, on site mail service, 1/2 mile from Maggie Valley golf course. This lot & proposed home have 180' on Jonathan Creek frontage. Enjoy year-round mountain views, level lot & contemporary arts & crafts style home. Finishing details are up to you! **Optional garage! Enjoy serenity & spectacular year round mountain views from this exquisite and magnificent executive lodge style log & stone residence located on a private & gated Mountain ridge-top. This 6,980 square foot impeccable log home features 6BR/6BA suites(4BR Septic), soaring wood ceilings, amazing great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, hand hewn beams, hickory floors, poplar bark accents, expansive windows, professionally designed extravagant chef's kitchen with Wolf, Subzero & Bosch appliances, Exclusive master suite w/phenomenal FP and beautiful views from your walk out porch, family/recreation room, media room with wet bar, level paved driveway, amazing custom outdoor kitchen area, and wrap around porches including New added expansive covered porch with stone fireplace and breathtaking mountain and sweeping valley views complete this marvelous retreat! Beautiful and Rustic 3BD/3BA mountain Cabin in the great subdivision of Settlers Ridge. This oasis boasts eat in kitchen with pantry, dining area, vaulted ceiling great room with stone wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous pine floors, master suite with double vanity, guest bedroom, and full bathroom, Upper offers a loft that would be great for kids! Basement features bedroom, bonus room used as a bedroom, family/rec room, full bathroom, and laundry room! 2-Car Carport, immaculate shape, Covered rocking chair front porch to enjoy what nature has to offer and sound of the stream complete this must see! This gently-laying lot with its great view potential is under contract. The buyers have collaborated with Distinctive Building & Design to choose their lot and customize their new home selection, a modified Homestead II plan by Moss Creek Architects. Choice lots remain. Reach out today to learn more about Mary Lee Place, a wonderful new development close to Lake Junaluska that will feature: a great heart-of-Haywood location, paved access, and south-facing mountain views in a private setting.