4-Day Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
