Wednesday has sun for Rotonda West — 3 ways to make the most of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Pre-Construction. To be built. PRE-CONSTRUCTION-TO BE BUILT!! THE MOMENT YOU STEP INTO THIS GORGEOUS HOME YOU ARE GREETED WITH AN OPEN FLOOR. ALMOST 1700 SQ FT OF LUXURY!! THE HOME FEATURES TILE THROUGHOUT, A CHEF'S KITCHEN THAT INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILED OR GRANITE BACKSPLASH, AND IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. THE MASTER SUITE INCLUDES A BEAUTIFUL TILED SHOWER WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CALL NOW FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE ALL THE FINISHES IN PERSON! AMAZINING waterfront views on Countryman Lake! This move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only minutes away to open water. Enter into the light and bright living room/dinning room combination. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and a double door pantry for plenty of storage. Kitchen has pass through window with matching granite counter top for ease of dinning/entertaining. Lots of extra room for family and friends with the additional family room and dinette area. Split floor plan provides privacy for you and your guests. Master bedroom with private updated bath and two guest rooms and hall bath on opposite side. Beautiful tile floors in all living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. Sliding glass doors from dinning room and family room leads to screen lanai where you can enjoy your morning coffee or watch the beautiful sunset and the gorgeous wide lake views. Fish and boat from your own backyard! Cathedral ceilings add to this open spaced condo so that if feels more like an open floor plan vs your standard condo. The kitchen is very large with great entertaining space that open up into the dinning room. The over sized bed room was planned out with room for a additional sitting area or office space in mind. The master bath room has a large walk in shower and dual vanities. This community is located in an X flood zone and allows for the overall maintenance fees to be lower than some other local communities. The community amenities offer a heated swimming pool, out door grilling space, tennis court, club house and beautiful mature landscaping. This unit comes with a covered carport along with additional open space parking directly in front of building. Pictures were taken prior to current tenant. Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the water in Englewood! The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath. Come home to an open concept living room, enjoy breakfast with a view, and create your favorite dishes in a robust kitchen. Off the kitchen, which has plenty of counter space, a kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances, and travertine tile, you’ll see that you get the best view in the neighborhood. Outside, is a large pool and deck flanked by lush greenery for your own private oasis. There’s a garden area, and outdoor shower, a backyard for activities, and a gorgeous pavers driveway and deck. Located in a small town right across the street from Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park. You can ride your bike to this 400-acre county park where you’ll have access to a 12-month heated lap pool, a skate park, football, soccer, and baseball fields, basketball and tennis courts, frisbee golf, dog park, and fitness center. Oh, and did we mention the HOA is only $115 per year?