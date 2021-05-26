Cancel
Pratt, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt

Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 17 days ago

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aBsyE8k00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

