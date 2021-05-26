4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
