4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 52 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.