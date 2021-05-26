Rainy forecast for Sioux Center? Jump on it!

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-In Ready. 5 Bed/3 Bath. Master Suite. Triple Attached Garage. Spacious Yard. This family home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With a 2007 addition, this home boats not only an attached three-stall garage, but a spacious master suite, equipped with a gas fireplace and en-suite 3-piece full bathroom. The walk-in closet is also a huge bonus. The galley kitchen leads into the dining room. Here, you can walk out on to the 18x20 deck through the sliding door to enjoy the spaciousness of the back yard. The dining then opens up into the living room, which sits at the front of the home. Along with two good-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom, you can also find the fourth main floor bedroom. This space was the 'original' master bedroom so it is roomy and includes a window bench seat along with a his and her's walk-in closet. Rounding out the main floor is the laundry space and a back foyer/mudroom. A great asset to this home is the finished basement space which includes an expansive family/recreation room. A fifth bedroom and the third and final bathroom are also located in the basement. Finishing out this space is the storage and utility room. Here you can also find the radon mitigation system. Other important facts to note about this home is that two egress windows were installed in 2015, a new furnace in 2019, landscaping in 2020, and a new water heater in 2021. The list price also includes a roofing allowance of $10,000.00, see disclosures.

Spacious Home on Beautiful Corner Lot This charming Ranch-style home features wonderful living and entertaining spaces - inside and out!! Once you step in the front door, you'll see the spacious kitchen and dining room - complete with a large breakfast bar area, and plenty of cabinet space. There's a large living room with a great view of the backyard, main floor laundry, and a bonus room of a den - everything you need is on the main floor. There is over 1,600 square feet on the main floor - complete with 3 bedrooms with large closet space, a large full bathroom with double-sinks and a large linen cabinet. The large basement can be customized to fit your needs - a family room, potential bedroom space, 3\4 bathroom, rec room, etc!! The backyard screened in porch is perfect for entertaining guests, along with a concrete patio, and a firepit area. The mature trees on the property create excellent privacy, but there is also great space to play games, or to just relax and enjoy... Just walking distance to Dordt University, the city park, the library, and even coffee shops. You will enjoy the quietness of this home with amenities just steps away. With a fenced-in back yard, you are able to enjoy the outdoors in private. This home boasts a practical and functional layout. Although just under 1,700 square feet of living space; you will enjoy all of the natural light and functionality this home brings. As you enter the front door, you are welcomed into the foyer. This foyer then leads to a cozy living space which has room to either have a separate sitting area or desk/office area. Off of the living space is a bedroom that could double as an office or studio. It boasts two closets. The eat-in kitchen and full bathroom sit at the rear of the home. An addition was put on the home in 2002. This addition was labeled as ‘The Great Hall’. It features a vaulted ceiling and leads to the back yard and also access to the detached garage. The laundry was also moved to this space for practicality purposes. As you enter the upstairs from ‘The Great Hall’ you will be welcomed by a lofted area that makes a great second living space. Two more bedrooms are located upstairs, including the spacious master. With room for a reading nook and walk-in closet, this space will give you a place to retreat. There is potential of another large walk-in closet or even a potential en-suite bathroom as well. A complete overhaul of this 1890 home was done in the late 1990s. This included electrical, plumbing, windows, and siding updates. In 2018, the HVAC system was updated with an added booster fan in 2019. Many more updates were added in 2019, including carpet/flooring, interior paint, and new appliances. In 2020, bathroom and kitchen updates were made. A new roof in 2021.

Perfect property waiting for you! This 3-5 bedroom ranch-style home has it all...amazing location and amazing updates! This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry all on the main floor. Recent improvements include newer windows, updated flooring, and a total kitchen remodel. Spend your summer evenings on the spacious deck, enjoying the wide open backyard with country views. The basement offers the option for 2 additional bedrooms and is partially finished with a spacious family room. Lots of room for storage. This home is perfect for many folks with the convenience of having it all on one floor and the potential to suit a growing family! VandeVegte Zomer Realty AuctionGerad Gradert 712 539 8794