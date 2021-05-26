South Hill Daily Weather Forecast

SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



