Philomath, OR

Weather Forecast For Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 17 days ago

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBsyAbq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philomath, OR
With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

