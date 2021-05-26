Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
