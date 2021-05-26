Weather Forecast For Philomath

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



