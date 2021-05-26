A rainy Wednesday in Oak Grove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OAK GROVE, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oak Grove Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oak Grove:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.