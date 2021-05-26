Cancel
Glendive, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Glendive

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
 17 days ago

GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBsy8vd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendive, MT
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GLENDIVE, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Glendive Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Take advantage of Monday sun in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glendive. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.