Weather Forecast For Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.