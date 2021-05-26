Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie Du Chien, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

Posted by 
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 17 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aBsy5HS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
14
Followers
64
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wi#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Thursday sun alert in Prairie Du Chien — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prairie Du Chien. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Prairie Du Chien Saturday

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) According to Prairie Du Chien gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 525 S Marquette Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1031St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.