4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 53 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.