4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.