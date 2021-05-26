Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Pinckneyville

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Pinckneyville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.