Marion, KY

Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion News Flash
 17 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aBsy1kY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion, KY
ABOUT

With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

