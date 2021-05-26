Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



