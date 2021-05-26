Wednesday set for rain in Franklin — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FRANKLIN, NH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Franklin Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 90 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.