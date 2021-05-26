Cancel
Wickenburg, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Wickenburg

Wickenburg News Alert
 17 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wickenburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aBsxxSI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wickenburg, AZ
